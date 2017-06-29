Teen arrested for 7 armed robberies in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police has arrested a teen in connection to numerous armed robberies across Columbus.

16-year-old Travonne Washington has been charged as an adult under Senate Bill 440 on seven counts of armed robbery.

Columbus police say Washington robbed the following locations.

Circle K at 3720 Macon Road on June 22

Circle K at 4420 Macon Road on June 22

Waffle House on Victory Drive on June 22

Circle K at 1801 12th Avenue on June 23

Little Caesars at 3389 Buena Vista Road on June 23

The Chevron at 2705 Manchester Expressway on June 24

Dinglewood Package Store on June 28

Columbus police continue their investigation.