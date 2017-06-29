Teen arrested for 7 armed robberies in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police has arrested a teen in connection to numerous armed robberies across Columbus.
16-year-old Travonne Washington has been charged as an adult under Senate Bill 440 on seven counts of armed robbery.
Columbus police say Washington robbed the following locations.
- Circle K at 3720 Macon Road on June 22
- Circle K at 4420 Macon Road on June 22
- Waffle House on Victory Drive on June 22
- Circle K at 1801 12th Avenue on June 23
- Little Caesars at 3389 Buena Vista Road on June 23
- The Chevron at 2705 Manchester Expressway on June 24
- Dinglewood Package Store on June 28
Columbus police continue their investigation.