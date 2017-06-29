Teen arrested for 7 armed robberies in Columbus

WRBL Staff Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police has arrested a teen in connection to numerous armed robberies across Columbus.

16-year-old Travonne Washington has been charged as an adult under Senate Bill 440 on seven counts of armed robbery.

Columbus police say Washington robbed the following locations.

  • Circle K at 3720 Macon Road on June 22
  • Circle K at 4420 Macon Road on June 22
  • Waffle House on Victory Drive on June 22
  • Circle K at 1801 12th Avenue on June 23
  • Little Caesars at 3389 Buena Vista Road on June 23
  • The Chevron at 2705 Manchester Expressway on June 24
  • Dinglewood Package Store on June 28

Columbus police continue their investigation.

