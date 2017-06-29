Neal Weaver named President of Georgia Southwestern State University

AMERICUS, Ga. — The Board of Regents named Dr. Neal Weaver president of Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus Thursday.

Chairman C. Thomas Hopkins says Neal is an experienced leader in advancement and external relations, including enrollment, recruitment and fundraising. Hopkins went on to say, Weaver’s skills will serve Georgia Southwestern and the University System well, building on the success of the institution and our partnership with the Americus community.

“What an honor to become part of Georgia Southwestern State University and to work with the faculty, staff, students, alumni and friends of the university to help the institution fulfill its mission,” said Weaver. “I look forward to getting out and around the Georgia Southwestern campus and getting to know the Americus community and the region.”

Weaver will assume his new position on July 15, 2017. Weaver is currently the vice president for university advancement and innovation at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, La.