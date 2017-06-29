Search for missing man in Bibb Pond area of Lake Oliver underway

WRBL Staff Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Search efforts are underway for a man who went missing Thursday afternoon near the Bibb Pond area near the Lake Oliver Marina.

About 14 divers with Columbus Fire and EMS have been searching for a 45-year-old man since around 2 p.m.

Fire Chief Ricky Shores says he was fishing with others and at some point decided to take a swim without wearing a flotation device.

Shores says this is the third search of it’s kind in about three weeks. Shores says the man went missing near the put-in for the rafts and some of the water in the area is about 20 feet deep in places.

Shores believes the current carried the man away.

Search crews will remain on scene until night fall.

This is still a developing story. Stay with News 3 for more updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s