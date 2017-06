COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Police Department confirms a local man is behind bars facing child molestation charges.

A police report says 45-year-old Homer “Jay” Singleton was arrested Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Broadway and 8th Street.

He faces charges for aggravated child molestation, sodomy, contempt of court, and driving with a suspended license.

Homer Singleton will appear in court Friday at 9 a.m.