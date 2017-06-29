Local Girls Inc. shaping future leaders of tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A local organization is doing everything in its power to help shape the future leaders of tomorrow.

They’re giving the keys of success to young women, so they will have a solid foundation to build on.

This summer more than a dozen young women are taking part in Girls Inc.’s Bold Move Program.

The summer program works with girls in middle and high school, with the hopes of steering them in a positive direction.

Girls Inc. hosted a workshop panel for the youth to help them with leadership, business and etiquette training.

Several local successful business women came out…dropping jewels of knowledge to the girls.

Throughout the summer, dozens of successful women, who are in a variety of industries, will come out share their stories with the girls and provide insight into their careers journeys.

Also some of the Bold Moves members serve as the panel moderators to help boost young girl’s confidence and strengthen their speaking skills.