Climate change up close: Southern, poor counties to suffer

Associated Press Published:
An activist hold a poster during a demonstration near the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, Saturday, Dec.12, 2015 during the COP21, the United Nations Climate Change Conference. As organizers of the Paris climate talks presented what they hope is a final draft of the accord, protesters from environmental and human rights groups gather to call attention to populations threatened by rising seas and increasing droughts and floods. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A first-of-its-kind detailed projection of potential climate change effects at the local level in the U.S. finds that poor and southern counties will get hit hardest by global warming.

The study calculates probable economic harms and benefits for the more than 3,100 counties under different possible global warming scenarios. It looks at agriculture, energy costs, labor costs, coastal damage from rising seas, crime and deaths, then estimates the effect on local income.

Study lead author economist Solomon Hsiang said it highlights how some parts of America will be hammered, while others will benefit slightly.

Seven of the 10 counties projected to get hit hardest are in Florida. Two are in Texas and one is in Georgia.

The study was published Thursday in the Journal Science.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s