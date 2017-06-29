Chambers County lawyer faces serious accusations

Columbus, Ga. — A judge has removed a well-known Chambers County lawyer with the district attorney’s office as the conservator for an underage client. This comes after allegations that he may have mismanaged funds.

Late this afternoon, News 3 obtained exclusive court documents in the case from the Chambers County Circuit Clerk’s office. The documents indicate the fund was managed by Roland Sledge, a well-known man in the community who worked as an assistant district attorney for Chambers County.

Sledge was appointed conservator for a minor in August 2007. A conservator is someone a judge appoints to care for the finances of someone who cannot care for the money themselves.

The court document states, “Upon review of the records, it appears, the funds in both bank accounts have been mishandled, misused, misappropriated and in actuality, embezzled.”

Chambers County District Attorney Jeremy Duerr said Sledge was terminated June 12 for practicing civil cases while working for the district attorney’s office. Duerr also said he sent all the information he had to the State Bureau of Investigation.

Sledge was fired the same day the court document was released. WRBL reached out to Sledge on his Facebook page, but received no response.

At a hearing on the issue Thursday afternoon, a Chambers County judge asked for a status hearing on the case, which will happen on July 27.