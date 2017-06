Big Sky Bravery returns to Columbus during Ranger Week for another fundraiser race benefiting its program giving special operations soldiers another way to define “relaxation”.

Program Founder and President Josh McCain joins the News 3 Midday Community Watch to talk on Saturday’s upcoming 5K and 10K run, all proceeds going towards the Summer and Winter trips for the Army’s 75th Ranger Regiment.

Visit Big Sky Bravery online for race information or to donate to the program.