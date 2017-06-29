ALEA says speed a likely factor in Phenix City man’s deadly motorcycle accident

Related Coverage 1 dead after motorcycle accident near Seale

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says preliminary findings on a Phenix City man’s deadly motorcycle accident show speed was likely a factor in the crash that killed him.

Corporal Jesse Thornton says in a press release the accident happened just before 5:30 p.m. on U.S. 431 at the 100 mile marker. The crash was about 12 miles south of Phenix City near Seale.

As News 3 reported, Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry confirms 35-year-old Anthony Lamar Wilder died at the scene.

Troopers say Wilder’s motorcycle hit a 1996 Dodge Intrepid, throwing Wilder off the bike and causing fatal blunt force trauma to his head and body.

Thornton’s release says a full investigation into the crash is still underway.