Accused child rapist to appear in Columbus court Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A man accused of raping a local girl is in Muscogee County Jail awaiting a Friday appearance in court.

Columbus Police Department confirms in a press release 36-year-old Jeffery Jamarch Jenkins was taken into custody Tuesday.

As News 3 reported, Jenkins was originally arrested on outstanding warrants Wednesday, June 21 in Clebourne County, Alabama. He was extradited back to Muscogee County to face charges connected to a May 31 incident under investigation by the CPD Special Victim’s Unit.

Jenkins faces charges for aggravated child molestation, child molestation, and rape.

He will appear in court at 9 a.m. Friday.