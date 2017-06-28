Trump welcomes World Series champion Cubs to White House

Associated Press Published:
President Donald Trump holds a Chicago Cubs jersey as he meets with members of the 2016 World Series Champions Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant holds a “45” sign. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has welcomed the manager and several players from the World Series champion Chicago Cubs to the White House.

Trump met with manager Joe Maddon and some Cubs on Wednesday, and he calls the Cubs a “great team.”

They gave him a team jersey printed with “45” in recognition of his status as the 45th U.S. president.

Maddon had said the visit was voluntary for players and not an official trip. Maddon said he was going to the White House out of respect for the Ricketts family, which owns the Cubs and donated to Trump’s campaign.

The Cubs are in Washington to play the Nationals.

In January, the Cubs visited President Barack Obama at the White House after winning the World Series and shortly before his term ended.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s