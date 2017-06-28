The Rain: It’s Back and so is the humidity

Our ridge of high pressure is beginning to strengthen and re-position itself towards the east over Bermuda. This set up will increase our surface moisture south and east as it lifts northward and builds more fuel or humidity across the region. At this time the short term models suggest cooler than average highs, which are typically around 92 this time of year and lower 70s for lows. We will remain mild at night due to the cloud cover and humid air flowing into the region. Daytime highs will remain below average because our afternoon cloud cover and rain showers will increase; not allowing us to warm-up too quickly. The bottom line, we’ll see these storms mainly driven by afternoon heat and but the mornings will be mainly stable. The RPM and NAM are hinting at a few shortwaves moving across the region with a few MCS’s, Friday afternoon may need to be watched closely.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast