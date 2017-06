TILLMANS CORNER, Ala. (WKRG) — A girl walks miles to get to work, but one family had a nice surprise for her.

Crystal was hard at work inside an Arby’s in Tillmans Corner when a coworker asked her to step outside.

Crystal became very emotional when she realized a kind family bought her a bike to travel to and from work.

The bike was her favorite color, purple, and had a basket hanging off the front. Crystal gave her new bike a test spin before heading back in to work.