Students will pay more for high school basketball tickets

By Published:

COLUMBUS, GA-  Starting next school year everyone pays the same price for high school basketball tickets in Muscogee County.

Basketball tickets will go from $5.00 to $7.00, but the good news is there is a way to save.

“We’re really pushing the online ticket sales this year so that fans can go online and buy their tickets before the game and than that way they save $3 a ticket at football games.” Jeff Battles, Athletic Director Muscogee County Schools

If ticket sells are successful online from football, they will than consider online ticket sales for every sport.

Below is how much you can expect to pay this upcoming school year.

High School Sports                                                   Middle School Sports           Student Ticket K-12               Adult Ticket

Baseball $5.00                                                         Basketball                                $3.00                                   $5.00

Basketball $7.00                                                      Crosscountry                            $3.00                                   $1.00

Cross Country $1.00                                                Football                                    $3.00                                    $5.00

Football $8.00                                                          Soccer                                      $3.00                                    $5.00

Soccer $5.00                                                            Track                                        $3.00                                    $5.00

Swim $5.00                                                              Volleyball                                  $3.00                                    $5.00

Track $5.00

Volleyball $5.00

Wrestling $5.00

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

