Pills containing Fentanyl disguised as Percocet recovered in Russell County

WRBL Staff Published: Updated:
Courtesy: Russell County Sheriff's Office

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. — Russell County Sheriff’s Office Investigators recovered pills that contained Fentanyl, but were disguised as Percocet, according to a Facebook post by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office.

Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine and can also be ingested accidentally by absorption through the skin or inhaled if the product becomes airborne.

The public is urged not to handle or ingest any pills that are not prescribed to you and to contact the Russell County Sheriff’s Office if you suspect you have come in contact with any of these pills.

