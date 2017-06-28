Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond dies at 91

Left: Cover of Paddington; Right: Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond holds his Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) award after it was presented to him by the Duke of Cambridge at an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on October 27, 2015 in London, United Kingdom. (John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

LONDON, England (AP) — Publisher HarperCollins says Michael Bond, creator of globe-trotting teddy Paddington Bear, has died aged 91.

The publisher says Bond died Tuesday at his home after a short illness.

Ann-Janine Murtagh, executive publisher of HarperCollins Children’s Books, says the duffel-coated, Wellington boot-wearing bear “touched my own heart as a child and will live on in the hearts of future generations.”

The marmalade-loving bear who traveled from “Darkest Peru” to London’s Paddington station first appeared in “A Bear Called Paddington” in 1958. He went on to star in some 20 books and a feature film.

The books have sold some 35 million copies worldwide.

