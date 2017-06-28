Officials: Scare at Alabama Army base was false alarm

Associated Press Published:
Authorities block an entrance to Redstone Arsenal, Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Huntsville, Ala. The military post said in a tweet it was on lockdown Tuesday amid reports of possible active shooter, telling workers to "run hide fight." (AP Photo/Eric Schultz)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — The military says a security scare that shut down an Alabama Army base was a false alarm.

A statement released Wednesday by Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, says someone reported what they thought was a gunshot at the installation Tuesday.

The statement says military investigators have determined that report was wrong, and they’re calling the whole incident a false alarm.

The emergency calls came from within Redstone Arsenal, where more than 30,000 people work. The installation sent a Tweet warning people of a possible active shooter and telling them to “run hide fight.”

The statement says leadership took the threat seriously and acted because workforce safety is a top priority.

