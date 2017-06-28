No shots fired, but calls prompt lockdown at Alabama military post

Related Coverage Area now clear after reports of possible active shooter at Redstone Arsenal Army post

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Two 911 calls and a tweet about the possibility of an active shooter at a military installation set off a day of panic and confusion in Alabama.

The emergency calls came from within the Redstone Arsenal base near Huntsville on Tuesday and led the installation to tweet a warning to its 30,000 government employees, civilians and contractors: “Run. Hide. Fight.”

At one point, Redstone spokesman Christopher Colster acknowledged he didn’t know whether the lockdown was part of a drill or an actual threat.

Garrison commander Col. Tom Holliday says an investigation found there was no active shooter and no shots were fired. He says authorities will continue to investigate what happened, including whether the 911 calls were part of a hoax.

An active shooter drill planned for Wednesday has been canceled.