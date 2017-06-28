Changes Coming; Turning Wet Again

We’ve been able to enjoy a break in our weather with several days of cooler than normal temperatures and lower humidity. Soon we’ll be returning to a more typical midsummer pattern, which means showers and thunderstorms on a daily basis, more humidity, muggier mornings, and eventually some increasing heat.

Wednesday is turning out fairly pleasant again, and it should be our fourth dry day in a row. High pressure centered over Virginia dominates weather over much of the east coast with cool, dry air extending southward all the way into Georgia and Alabama. That will change as the high center drifts east to over the ocean, and sets up as a Bermuda-type high position allowing warm tropical air to flow into the southern U.S. Such a pattern usually leads to daily showers and thunderstorms here, most of the time isolated to scattered.

By Thursday the scattered showers and thunderstorms are back in the picture, with at least isolated daily activity Friday through the weekend and into next week. Along with that, morning lows will be higher due to the added humidity, and daytime highs will begin to heat up a bit as an upper ridge builds next week sending highs back to near normal or a bit above.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast