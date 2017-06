COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus Bank and Trust will be going through some changes in the coming year.

Starting in 2018, the familiar CB&T signs will be replaced with the Synovus name. Synovus already appears on CB&T’s ATM’s and bank statements.

27 other banks in the southeast will also be taking on the name Synovus in 2018.

No changes will be made to account numbers, online access information or employees.

Synovus was recently named the Most Reputable Bank in the US in a survey by American Banker.