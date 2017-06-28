4th of July Outdoor Weekend Events

There are a lot of great outdoor events going on through Tuesday!

Meet with World War II veterans, listen to a Patriot concert and watch movies at Red, White and Blue Friday at Sweetland Amphitheatre in LaGrange from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. edt.

Listen to live music, watch the FSU Flying High Circus and a fireworks extravaganza on Robin Lake Beach Saturday and Tuesday at Callaway Gardens.

Check out a huge fireworks show and the Silver Wings along with food, music and kids’ activities at the 65th Annual Freedom Celebration Monday evening at 6:30 cdt at Opelika High School.

Enjoy live canon firings, a 12-years-old and under Pint-Sized Patriot Parade, the Silver Wings, ice cream and barbecue at Freedom Fest July 4th from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. edt at the National Infantry Museum.

Listen to patriotic and Christian music, watch a martial arts demo and a fireworks show at Let Freedom Ring! Tuesday night from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. edt at Phenix City Amphitheatre.

This weekend’s highlighted event is the Big Sky Bravery 5K & 10K Saturday morning at 8:00 a.m. edt on the corner of 11th and Broadway in Uptown. Big Sky Bravery is a non-profit organization that supports active duty special operations soldiers. All proceeds from the race will go toward flying out army rangers to Montana for a 6-day post-deployment program.

Josh McCain is the Founder and President of Big Sky Bravery.

“The whole point of us being down here isn’t just to raise money to fly soldiers out – it’s to let the community know that there’s still a war going on and there’s still select warriors that are fighting it and they live right here in Columbus.”

Big Sky Bravery is the only non-profit organization for active duty special operations soldiers in the United States. “When these guys get home from combat, they need a healthy channel of decompression. They don’t need to be unplugged for two weeks before they get back in the fight. They need to figure out a way to utilize recreational activities and just get freedom of thought and be in a secure, private and safe environment for them to be themselves and just to feel human again.