RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. — One man is dead after a deadly crash in Russell County.

Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry says 35-year-old Anthony Wilder of Phenix City was driving a motorcycle at the time.

Wilder was pronounced dead at 7:18 p.m. Wednesday after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 431 in Seale. Wilder died from blunt force trauma to the head and body.

Officials are awaiting toxicology results.