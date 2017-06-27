Workouts you can do behind the desk

COLUMBUS, Ga. — For some people going to the gym can be intimidating or a hassle. If you are determined to lose weight, but don’t have time in your schedule to hit the gym News 3’s Ashley Lewis has a few workouts that you can do at work behind the desk or at home.

Trainers at R.A.M. Fit in Columbus say interval training workouts are the best way to burn calories and lose weight fast.

This 20 minute high intensity workout does wonders to the body.

What you’ll need to get started: two 5 or 10 pound weights, a yoga mat and a chair.

We started the workout with squats, walking lunges, and one minute of running in place.

Next push-ups, v crunches and weight training.

It’s important to keep your heart rate up, so push yourself…. 10 reps for each set.

Try to avoid taking extra breaks in between sets unless needed.

Once you finish the first time through, do it all over again until your 20 minutes is complete.

Although the gym provides group fitness motivation, if you’re willing to set aside 20 minutes a day you can do a variety of interval training workouts that are just as effective.