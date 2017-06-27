Violin teacher accused of child molestation re-indicted

GAINSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A grand jury has re-indicted a north Georgia violin teacher accused of child molestation involving one of his students.

The Times of Gainesville reported Monday that 87-year-old Leon Messerlian was re-indicted last week. Messerlian taught at the Oxford Academy of Classical Studies.

Messerlian of Clermont, Georgia, is charged with child molestation, sexual exploitation of a child, attempt to commit aggravated sodomy and attempt to commit aggravated sexual battery.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office officials say a child who had been attending sessions with Messerlian at the academy came forward with the allegations in 2015.

Messerlian was first indicted last year and charged with child molestation and computer pornography. The indictment states the allegations go back to January 2011.

Messerlian’s attorney, Clint Teston, declined to comment.