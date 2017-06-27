Stranded man rescued from Chattahoochee River

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A man stranded on the rocks in the Chattahoochee River has been taken to safety.

Columbus Fire and EMS officials deployed a raft to rescue the man, who had been fishing on the rocks near the 13th Street Bridge when fast water moved in.

Battalion Chief Bryan Watson says it’s easy for folks to underestimate the power of the river when they’re out on the water.

“This is a tourist attraction. They’re not from here. They don’t realize how bad this water can be. They get out here and one minute they’re enjoying themselves and the next minute things are not so fun,” says Battalion Chief Watson.

Chief Watson also says it’s crucial to remain aware of your surroundings while near the river.