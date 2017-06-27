Police arrest LaGrange man in drug bust

WRBL Staff Published:

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A two-month investigation in LaGrange lands a suspected cocaine trafficker behind bars with no bond.

39-year-old Edward Williams was arrested during a traffic stop along Jarboe Street on Friday.

Police discovered approximately 5 grams of crack cocaine packaged for distribution in the vehicle.

A search of his home revealed 40 additional grams of crack cocaine. Williams is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, after a gun was found in his home.

Police say the arrest stems from a two-month investigation into complaints Williams was selling crack cocaine throughout the city.

Williams is being held at the Troup County Jail without bond.

 

