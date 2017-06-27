Nation’s top-ranked running back picks Georgia

LAURINBURG, NC – His nickname is Zeus, and he is heading to Athens. Athens, Georgia that is. Zamir White, the No. 1 ranked running back in the class of 2018 committed to the University of Georgia on Tuesday.

White, the No. 6 overall prospect according to composite rankings from 247Sports, chose to put on a Georgia hat from a table with lids for Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and North Carolina left behind. White, listed at 6-foot-1, 225-pounds, has rushed for more than 5,000 yards and 89 touchdowns at Scotland County High School. He still has his senior season left before heading to Athens.

Former Carver High School head coach and current UGA running backs coach Dell McGee was one of the main recruiters that helped bring White to the Bulldogs. White is the first top-ranked running back to commit to the Dawgs since former Carver standout Isiah Crowell in 2011.

Georgia is expected to have room for an immediate impact backfield player in 2018, with the departures of tailbacks Nick Chubb and Sony Michel after this season.