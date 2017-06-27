COLUMBUS, Ga.– It’s National HIV Testing Day and the Columbus Public Library has been transformed into a site for free and confidential testing.

In 2015, Georgia ranked 5th in the nation for having the most adults and kids living with HIV.

The CDC says research shows about one in seven people in the United States are infected with HIV and they don’t even know they have it.

Today the Columbus Public Library is offering free confidential HIV testing for anyone until 5:30 p.m.

The Columbus Health Department is also offering free testing today.

Columbus Health Department – 2100 Comer Avenue, Columbus, GA – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.