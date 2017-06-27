LaGrange announces new drug drop-off box to eliminate prescription abuse

LAGRANGE, Ga. — The LaGrange Police Department is pleased to unveil a new prescription drug drop box in an effort to end medication abuse.

The box will be in the main lobby of the LaGrange Police Department and can be used by the public effective immediately.

A press release says the drop box provides a safe way for citizens to dispose of any unused prescription medications they may.

Across the country as many as 50,000 people accidentally overdose every year. Many of these are as a result of medications found within our own homes and are easily preventable.

The LaGrange Police Department has partnered with the Troup County Prevention Coalition to reduce these accidental overdoeses by providing boxes such as this one to safely dispose of medications located in your home.

This box will be available 24 hours a day 7 days a week. We only ask that no liquids, pressurized medication (such as Asthma inhalers), or used needles be disposed of in this box.

If you need assistance in disposing of those items please contact the LaGrange Police Department for assistance. Any other inquiries about what can be disposed of in this box please contact Sergeant Mark Cavender or Investigator Clint Stephens at 706-883-2629.