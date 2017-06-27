Homicide investigation underway after remains of missing man identified; family says wife is also missing

LEE COUNTY, Ala. — Back in Sept. 2015, a Lee County property owner discovered human remains near a creek bed in a remote area north of Lee Road 241 in the Salem area.

An investigation ensued, and information received from the Federal Bureau of Investigations and State Bureau of Investigation indicates the remains are those of 35-year-old Jeffrey Sharritt of Phenix City.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Sharritt was last seen back in July of 2014, and his death is being ruled a homicide.

“If we have unidentified remains, it’s very difficult to proceed in any particular direction,” Sheriff Jay Jones said. “Now this gives us a base, starting point that we can move forward from. We know a lot more about what areas to look into, perhaps individuals that we need to be in contact with.”

According to Sheriff Jones, there are no specific suspects at this time, but all facets of Mr. Sharritt’s life prior to his remains being found are part of the investigation. Sheriff Jones added that some clothing found near the remains is also being analyzed.

News Three spoke with Sharritt’s mother. She said she does not care how long it takes- she wants to know who killed her son and why. She also said she wants that person punished to the fullest.

Sharritt’s mother also told News Three that they have not heard from Sharritt’s wife since July 2014, which is the same time Jeffrey Sharritt was last seen. Sheriff Jones said they are looking into the circumstances of Sharritt’s wife. He added that they are working with area agencies to learn more.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Lee County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-522-7847.