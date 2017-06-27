Area now clear after reports of possible active shooter at Redstone Arsenal Army post

UPDATE:

1:50 P.M. — A spokesman with Redstone Arsenal Army post confirms the “possible active shooter” situation is now clear and the lockdown on base has been lifted.

“We believe it’s a safe situation,” says Chris Colster for Redstone.

Law enforcement says the incident does not appear linked to terrorism.

1:15 P.M. — Reporters on the scene say two gates at Redstone Arsenal Army post have just opened to allow people inside to leave. However, roads remain closed to anyone trying to enter the base as the possible active shooter situation continues.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A News 3 sister station confirms the FBI has arrived at the Redstone Arsenal Army post after reports of a possible active shooter sent the whole area into lockdown.

WHNT reports the first emergency calls of an active shooter came in to Huntsville law enforcement around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Redstone Arsenal posted on Twitter confirming a lockdown and advising those in the area to “Run. Hide. Fight.”

Possible active shooter on the Arsenal. Installation is locked down. Run hide fight. — Redstone Arsenal (@TeamREDSTONE) June 27, 2017

Sources also confirm the NASA Marshall Space Flight Center, which is only a few feet away, is also on lockdown. All gates to Redstone Arsenal are closed until further notice.

WHNT also reports the on-base daycare center is locked down as a precautionary measure.

Media relations representatives with the Army base say they “cannot confirm or deny any injuries at this time.”

Here's area we're talking about on Redstone Arsenal where possible active shooter has been reported, geographic context of Sparkman Center pic.twitter.com/D2dsFpE078 — David Kumbroch WHNT (@davidknews) June 27, 2017