Clinton campaign chief has closed-door talk with House panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hillary Clinton’s former campaign chairman has met with a House committee investigating Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election.

John Podesta spoke with members of the House intelligence committee behind closed doors Tuesday. He told reporters afterward that he was “happy to cooperate” but couldn’t say what questions he’d been asked or detail his answers.

The hacking of Podesta’s personal email account and the release of those emails by WikiLeaks during the late stages of the campaign is one focus of the committee’s investigation.

While President Donald Trump has previously declined to name Russia as responsible for election meddling, in recent days he has referred to Russia in criticizing the Obama administration’s response to the hack. Podesta says the Obama administration was “trying to make the best judgment they could.”