Charges pending for driver involved in deadly 9th Street crash

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Charges are on their way for a man who remains in the hospital after allegedly causing a deadly crash Friday evening at the intersection of 9th Street and 6th Avenue.

A newly released police report says the driver in question ran a red light before T-boning another car, killing one of the occupants inside. Another passenger in the second car later passed away at Midtown Medical Center.

The report cites witnesses who say they watched a red Isuzu Rodeo blow through a stop light on 9th Street, traveling at high speeds. The second car, a maroon Ford Fusion, was crossing 6th Avenue on a green light when the Rodeo slammed into the Fusion’s driver’s side.

Police identify the driver of the Fusion as 30-year-old Quinton Moss, who died at the scene. His passenger, 25-year-old Anthony Tallis-Fort succumbed to his injuries after he was taken to the hospital.

The Rodeo driver remains unnamed at this time as charges are still pending. The report says he remains hospitalized with critical injuries to his face and head.

Under the section for factors in the crash, “DUI, exceeding the speed limit, and disregarding a stop signal” are listed. The Rodeo driver’s blood was also sent for blood alcohol testing, according to the report.

Two passengers in the Isuzu Rodeo were also hurt. One man suffered a broken hip while another man reported injuries to his face and right leg.

