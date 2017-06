STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) — A load of catfish spilled over a Lowndes County highway Tuesday.

According to WCBI, the incident happened a little before 9:30 a.m.

A Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesperson said the truck lost its load as it was turning and spilled the catfish near Highway 45 Alternate and Highway 82 on-ramp.

Mississippi Department of Transportation crews worked for several hours to clean up the mess.

Apparently a truck lost a load of catfish on US45ALT at the intersection of Hwy 82 west bound. Prepare for delays(and smell) in that area. pic.twitter.com/Zqu9Mnkj6F — MHP Starkville (@MHPTroopG) June 27, 2017