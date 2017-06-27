Back to Humid, Rainy Days

Our little break in the weather has been nice, now as we look ahead to July the humidity and eventually the showers and thunderstorms appear to be making a comeback.

We should still be able to squeeze out another day with no rain and a decent amount of sunshine on Wednesday as a reinforcement of the surface high centered over Iowa this morning slides southeast. Once that high moves toward the east coast, the return southerly flow around the back side will serve to bring Gulf moisture up over our area and northward to the next storm system crossing the Great Lakes region. We’ll first see dew points rise, then deeper moisture and weak disturbances aloft will serve to increase the chances for showers and thunderstorms as soon as Thursday and again on Friday.

By the weekend we can expect daily chances for at least isolated showers and ordinary summer thunderstorms that will last well into next week and likely on Independence Day. High temperatures will be held down below normal through the period, though lows will be warmer due to the increasingly muggy atmosphere.

