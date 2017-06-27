Another day then back to PM Showers

Our 7 day forecast will become increasingly humid, with readings consistent with overnight lows down into the lower 70s and highs into the upper 80s. The mid-Atlantic high pressure system will strengthen as it goes from a 1022mb to a 1025mb seasonal Bermuda High.

The GFS, Euro, and RPM all advertise this become our typical late June and early July forecast. Surprisingly though we are much more comfortable for this time of year. I haven’t even used the word “HOT” in this forecast, typically referring to mid-90s or higher. The humidly will feel uncomfortable at times but this is what we would expect for this time of year.

The only caveat is that anytime with this pattern we will need to keep an eye out for any tropical waves riding to the south and around the ridge of high pressure in the extended. At this time we will continue to see the garden variety, “isolated” pop-up showers and storms convective build up, which are to pin point unless a trough or MCS’s farther north ride across the ridge.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast