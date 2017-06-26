Two dead in Columbus car crash

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Muscogee County officials say two men are dead, following a car accident in Columbus Friday night. Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley tells News 3 he was called to 9th St. and 6th Ave. just before 11 p.m. Friday. he found a Ford Fusion t-boned at the scene.

The driver of the car, identified as 31-year-old Quinton Moss from Phenix City, was pronounced dead at the scene. Worley says 25-year-old Anthony Tallis from Pittsview was a passenger in the same car. He went to Midtown Medical Center, where he later died.

Worley says in Isuzu vehicle was also involved in the crash. He says speed, alcohol, and other distracting measures may have played factors in this crash. He hopes to learn more after getting the results of the men’s autopsies and toxicology reports.

It’s unclear whether anyone will face charges. News 3 reached out to Columbus Police for comment but did not hear back.