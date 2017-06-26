Search warrant at Opelika home nets weapons, TV’s, hunting bow, and drugs

By Published:
Lee County investigators netted this haul conducting a search warrant on an Opelika home.
OPELIKA, Ala. – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says a man is out of jail on bond after previously being arrested in connection with a drug bust.

Lee County officials arrested Jamiel Pugh from Opelika Friday on second degree receiving stolen property, first degree unlawful marijuana possession, and unlawful drug paraphernalia possession. His arrest came after Lee County deputies, Opelika Police and the county wide Swat Team executed a searched warrant for stolen property at Pugh’s house.

Law enforcement found six handguns, a rifle, four flat screen televisions, two laptops, two XBOX game systems, jewelry, a hunting bow, multiple firearm magazines, marijuana, digital scales and a host of other items. The suspected stolen property has an estimated value of around $5,000.

Lee County investigators linked some of the property found at the Comanchee Dr. home to burglary complaints filed with their office and the Auburn Police Department.

Officials say Pugh, 24, went to the Lee County Detention Facility. But he posted a $7,000 bond and was released. The case remains under investigation. Additional arrests may be made.

Anyone with information in this case should call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or the Lee County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-522-7847.

 

