President Trump releases response following reinstatement of travel ban

Related Coverage Supreme Court lets Trump travel ban go into effect, with exception

President Trump releases a statement in response to Monday’s Supreme Court decision to allow the 90-day ban on travelers from six Muslim majority countries, overturning lower court orders that blocked it.

Here is his press statement, which was released Monday, June 26:

Today’s unanimous Supreme Court decision is a clear victory for our national security. It allows the travel suspension for the six terror-prone countries and the refugee suspension to become largely effective. As President, I cannot allow people into our country who want to do us harm. I want people who can love the United States and all of its citizens, and who will be hardworking and productive. My number one responsibility as Commander in Chief is to keep the American people safe. Today’s ruling allows me to use an important tool for protecting our Nation’s homeland. I am also particularly gratified that the Supreme Court’s decision was 9-0.

The Supreme Court made a unanimous decision on the issue.