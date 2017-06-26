Nice Beginning to the Week

Our weather will be unusually pleasant for late June for a few days this week before more typical summer weather returns late in the week. The cold front that passed through on Sunday has moved south into north Florida where it has stalled, and a cooler, drier air mass has moved in behind the front, taking over almost all of Georgia and Alabama. It has resulted in morning temperatures in the 60s across much of the area. Dew points are running in the 50s in some locations, a huge drop from recent days.

High pressure filling in behind Sunday’s front will keep our weather pleasant through midweek, featuring cool mornings and slightly below normal highs with seasonably low humidity. By Thursday we’ll begin to see a return of Gulf moisture, and the chance of daily showers and thunderstorms will be back in the forecast and continue through next weekend.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast