N. Carolina teen missing over a year found alive in Georgia

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The FBI says a North Carolina teenager who went missing more than a year ago has been found alive in Georgia, and a 31-year-old man faces charges.

FBI spokeswoman Shelley Lynch said Sunday the 17-year-old girl is reunited with her parents after being found overnight at a home in Duluth, about 30 miles northeast of Atlanta.

This is the Gwinnett County house where the FBI says they found a 17-y/o missing NC girl overnight. 31-y/o man arrested. pic.twitter.com/XpTauP2efl — Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) June 26, 2017

Agents arrested Michael Wysolovski on charges that include sex offenses, cruelty to children and false imprisonment.

The girl was 16 when she left home near Charlotte, North Carolina, in May 2016.

WBTV reported last year her parents found a diary detailing plans to run off with an older man she met online. Her father said the man “gradually wormed his way into her good graces.”

The FBI says the girl and her parents have been reunited and “are grateful for the outpouring of support they have received while she’s been missing, but they ask for privacy at this time to focus on their daughter.”

It’s unknown if Wysolovski has a lawyer.