Macon County investigator charged with taking bribes from suspected drug dealers

Macon Co. officials say former investigator Jason Whitt allegedly took bribes from suspected drug dealers in exchange for fewer charges added to their record.
MACON COUNTY, Ala. – Macon County officials confirm a well-known investigator within the sheriff’s office is in custody. The State Bureau of Investigations arrested Jason Witt Friday and charged him with two counts of extortion.

Sheriff Andre Brunson says the charges stem from an SBI investigation. The investigation alleges Witt took money from suspected drug dealers in exchange for lesser charges for the suspects.

Sheriff Brunson tells News 3 Witt had been with the department since 2014. Brunson says when allegations surfaced involving Witt, he immediately called the SBI in to investigate any potential wrongdoing. Witt was booked into the Chambers County Detention Facility. News 3 has learned Witt has since been fired.

