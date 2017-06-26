Macon County corrections officer accused of having sexual contact with female inmates

By Published:

MACON COUNTY, Ala. – Macon County officials say a corrections officer has been arrested, after he allegedly had sexual contact with several female inmates.

Sheriff Andre Brunson tells News 3 the State Bureau of Investigations charged Andrew Dixon with four counts of custodial misconduct in connection with the allegations. He was arrested last week. Sheriff Brunson says he immediately contacted the SBI once reports of the activity surfaced.

Sheriff Brunson says Dixon was a former reserve deputy before he was hired as a detention officer in 2016. Dixon has since been fired.

 

 

