Lower Humidity again, but not for long

We are on track for two more days of comfortable low humidity days, with no rain worth mentioning. Clouds will be the main feature tomorrow with a weak upper level trough. By the end of the week we are going to see the seasonal Bermuda high return. This means the wind direction will prevail from the south, increasing our humidity and heat. These elements combined will bring more average highs in the lower 90s to overnight lows into the lower 70s. Our rain chances will return as well to more pop-up variety or isolated in our extended First Alert forecast. These are not well organized storms but only isolated, which means they build quickly and fall apart just as fast. Another term I like to use is hit and miss or sporadic.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast