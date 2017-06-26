Lee County Sheriff’s Office identifies human remains found nearly two years ago

LEE COUNTY, Ala. – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has identified human remains first found nearly two years ago. Officials say the human skeletal remains have been identified as 35-year-old Jeffery Michael Sharritt from Phenix City. Officials found the remains in the woods in Eastern Lee County back in September 2015.

Property owners originally tipped off investigators to a human skull and other remains near a creek bed Northeast of Lee Rd. 241 in Salem. Law enforcement collected the remains and discovered deteriorated clothes near the scene as well.

The remains were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for analysis. The FBI then received the remains for additional testing. The test results revealed the DNA belonged to Sharritt. Lee County officials are ruling his death a homicide.

It’s unclear exactly how long the remains had been in the woods. Anyone with information in this case should call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or the Lee County CrimeStoppers at 1-888-522-7847.