Frank Myers gives reaction to called school board meeting

COLUMBUS, Ga.–

News 3 has learned Muscogee County School Board Member Frank Myers will be reviewed tonight at the regular school board meeting in regards to how he handled the district’s code of ethics.

In an email sent last week, Muscogee County School Board Members Frank Myers and John Thomas offered to give sworn depositions to lawyers for Montravious Thomas.

Montravious and his family have filed a $25 million lawsuit against the school district after doctors were forced to amputate the student’s right leg after being allegedly body slammed by a Behavioral Specialist.

John Thomas says Myers notified School Board Attorney Greg Ellington.

Tonight Myers will be discussed at the meeting, but he is not expected to be in attendance.

News 3’s Ashley Lewis spoke with Myers this afternoon and he gave this statement.

“We were made aware of this agenda item only three days ago. I am concerned both with the vague nature of the notice, as well as the fact that i will not be able to attend tonight’s meeting and participate in the discussion. The Chair put this item on the agenda knowing full well I would not be in attendance tonight. That action speaks for itself. The bottom line is that neither John Thomas nor I will be silenced. The wrongdoers will be held accountable,” said Myers.

The MCSD School Board meeting begins tonight at 5:30 p.m.