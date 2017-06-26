CPD seeks suspect in rash of armed robberies

Jamal Head (Columbus Police Department)

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Police Department asks the public to help find a man suspected of having a hand in a series of armed robberies throughout Columbus.

A press release names the suspect as 23-year-old Jamal Colbar Head. He is described as:

  • Black male, black hair, brown eyes
  • 5’05”
  • 140 pounds
  • Tattoos: Right forearm“D4W”, “Mary” on rose; Left forearm – “Live Free” with gun; Right tricep – “H”; Left tricep – “J”; Neck – Asian symbols, ‘Monster’ symbol, “Alexis” in heart

This suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information should contact 911, or the Robbery and Assault Division at 706-653-3400.

