CPD seeks suspect in rash of armed robberies

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Police Department asks the public to help find a man suspected of having a hand in a series of armed robberies throughout Columbus.

A press release names the suspect as 23-year-old Jamal Colbar Head. He is described as:

Black male, black hair, brown eyes

5’05”

140 pounds

Tattoos: Right forearm – “D4W”, “Mary” on rose; L eft forearm – “Live Free” with gun; R ight tricep – “H”; Left tricep – “J”; Neck – Asian symbols, ‘Monster’ symbol, “Alexis” in heart

This suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information should contact 911, or the Robbery and Assault Division at 706-653-3400.