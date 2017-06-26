2 GOP lawmakers to take seats after special election wins

By Published:
Republican candidate for Georgia's 6th District Congressional seat Karen Handel declares victory during an election-night watch party Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — The Republican winner of the most expensive House race ever is scheduled to take her seat representing Atlanta’s outskirts on Monday, along with a South Carolina Republican who claimed a narrower-than-expected victory to retain a strongly Republican seat.

Monday evening’s swearing-in ceremony would return Republicans to full strength in the chamber at 241 seats after four special elections to replace lawmakers who left the House to join President Donald Trump’s Cabinet.

Karen Handel won the closely watched Georgia election by a 52-48 margin last week after a lengthy campaign. Handel’s opponent, first-time candidate Jon Ossoff, raised $23 million for the race and narrowly led in most polls.

Republican Ralph Norman, a staunch conservative, won a 3-point win last week in a far quieter South Carolina race.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s