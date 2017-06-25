Local church hosts annual youth day to combat crime

PHENIX CITY, ALA- It’s no secret that during the summer time we tend to see the most amount of crime, that’s according to the U.S Department of Justice.

Nichols Chapel AME wants to change that trend through it’s annual youth day.

The day is designed for youth to sing, dance, and even rap.

One church member says this event has given youth an alternative option in the community for many years.

“Children are out of school then so it gives them something to do for them to connect with other youth of other churches. We celebrated a very fun day for the youth and then we end it today with our youth day.” Angela Jones, Church Member

The church says they want the youth in our area to stay safe, stay strong, and keep God first in all they do.

Instead of roaming the streets, youth are given a chance to show their talents.