West Point Police Dept. hopes to bridge gap between officers and community

WEST POINT, Ga.–A local police department is doing everything in its power to bridge gaps between law enforcement and the folks they serve.

Through this community outreach program they hope to show more than a badge and title, but ultimately building relationships.

The West point police department held its first inaugural coffee with the chief event to open the line of communication between officers and folks in the community.

It was a morning of great conversation over breakfast and coffee as officers and folks in the community came together to break some of the barriers that have been in place for more than a decade.

With Police facing major scrutiny across the country, Chief Bailey says they wanted to bring the community together in this time of need.

The conversation included the need for neighborhood watch programs that have dwindled away over the years, other community events to strengthen the relationship between residents and officers and the upcoming “National Night Out” event in August.

If you live in West Point area and missed this event you’re in luck!

There will be another coffee with the Chief on July 27th from 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. at the Virginia Cook Activity Center.

